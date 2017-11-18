Preview: Lipscomb at Texas

Highly-touted 6-11 Mohamed Bamba isn’t the only new big man making his presence felt for Texas. The Longhorns, who host Lipscomb on Saturday, got to see more of their other bigs in action when Bamba missed Tuesday’s win with a concussion.

“Our team is about more than one player,” coach Shaka Smart said after Tuesday’s 78-60 victory over New Hampshire. “Mo’s a big piece of it, and he’s a guy that we want to have out there. But obviously (Bamba’s absence) gives Jericho (Sims) a chance to start, and it gives Royce (Hamm Jr.) a chance to play more. We’ve got to keep working to get those guys better.” The 6-9 Sims made the most of his first start, recording eight points, four rebounds and three blocks. Junior transfer Dylan Osetkowski picked up his second double-double as a Longhorn and continues to impress with his all-around play. Junior guard Garrison Mathews has led the Bisons -- facing the second of six straight road games -- in scoring in Lipscomb’s first three contests.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network

ABOUT LIPSCOMB (2-1): Mathews has hit 9-of-18 3-pointers and averages 25.7 points per game while forward Rob Marberry adds 15 points and a team-best 10 rebounds. Point guard Kenny Cooper missed the first two games with an injury but started in an 86-64 loss at Alabama and scored nine points. Guard Michael Buckland is the only other player in double figures, averaging 10 points with 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

ABOUT TEXAS (2-0): Sophomore guard Andrew Jones, Bamba and Osetkowski (with 12 rebounds) each average 15 points for the balanced Longhorns. Kerwin Roach II adds 11 points, and Jacob Young chips in 10.5 points off the bench with the Longhorns averaging 91.5 points overall. Freshman point guard Matt Coleman (7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds) has a 10-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

TIP-INS

1. Texas finished last in the Big 12 Conference in 3-point shooting (29.2 percent) last year and is shooting 29.8 percent through two games.

2. The Longhorns are plus-9.5 in turnovers and have outscored opponents 48-8 off miscues.

3. Lipscomb ranked sixth nationally in 3-pointers made (10.3 per game on 36.6 percent shooting) a season ago but has hit 22-of-74 this year.

PREDICTION: Texas 85, Lipscomb 70