Roach, Bamba help Texas run past Lipscomb

Kerwin Roach II scored 16 points and Mohamed Bamba added 13 and 10 rebounds as the Texas Longhorns remained unbeaten following an 80-57 victory over the Lipscomb Bison on Saturday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns turned a 14-point halftime lead into a complete runaway over the first six minutes of the second half, when they outscored Lipscomb 15-6 and built a 51-28 advantage.

Matt Coleman added 10 points for Texas (3-0), which shot 50.9 percent from the field and forced 17 turnovers. Twelve of the 13 players who played for the Longhorns scored.

Garrison Mathews led the Bison and all scorers with 17 points, and Rob Marberry added 10 before fouling out for Lipscomb (2-2), which was picked to finish second in the preseason Atlantic Sun Conference poll. Lipscomb went 2-for-23 from 3-point territory but outrebounded the Longhorns 38-35.

Texas led 36-22 at halftime thanks to 13 points from Roach on 6-of-7 shooting and holding Lipscomb to no field goals over the final 3:16 of the half. Marberry had eight first-half points to lead the Bison, who shot just 28 percent in the first 20 minutes.

Things get considerable more difficult for the Longhorns as Saturday’s contest was the last “warm-up” game before they head to Portland to play Butler and then either Duke or Portland State in the Motion Bracket of the PK80 tournament.

Lipscomb stays on the road in Texas for a game Monday at Abilene Christian, part of a stretch of six road games in seven outings for the Bison.