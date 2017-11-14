Preview: New Hampshire at Texas

Dylan Osetkowski will continue to drive the new-look Texas offense when the Longhorns host New Hampshire on Tuesday. Osetkowski enters the game - a regional-site game for the Phil Knight Invitational - coming off his 12th career double-double in his Texas debut.

“He’s our best engine, our best facilitator of offense,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said after Friday’s opener. “And he also can score some, so you have to play him honest.” Osetkowski, who sat out last season after transferring from Tulane, had 13 points and 10 rebounds in Texas’ 105-59 win against Northwestern State. Texas’ freshmen starters also had big debuts, combining for 26 points. Senior forward Tanner Leissner, a two-time America East All-Conference pick and the Wildcats’ leading scorer the past three seasons, also recorded a double-double in his opener.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network.

ABOUT NEW HAMPSHIRE (1-0): Leissner had 22 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a 95-39 win against Division III opponent Wheelock College. Forward Jacoby Armstrong added 16 points for the Wildcats, who hit 56.1 percent from the floor and outscored Wheelock 64-12 in the paint. Iba Camara and Josh Hopkins combined for 23 points off the bench while freshman point guard Elijah Jordan added five points, five assists and three steals in his debut.

ABOUT TEXAS (1-0): Freshman guard Matt Coleman had 11 points, seven assists and no turnovers while 6-11 freshman Mohamed Bamba recorded 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, eight rebounds and four blocks. Returning guards Andrew Jones (14 points) and Kerwin Roach (10 points) contributed to a balanced offense that hit 100 points for the second time in Smart’s three years. Roach had three steals while Texas scored 28 points off 19 turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Texas’ five freshmen - Bamba, Coleman, Jase Febres (13 points), Royce Hamm Jr. (one point) and Jericho Sims (three points) - combined for 43 points and 24 rebounds.

2. Leissner, who has 15 career double-doubles, owns the school record for career made free throws (370).

3. Texas recorded 23 assists in the opener. Texas hit the 20-assist mark one time last year and averaged 11.4.

PREDICTION: Texas 82, New Hampshire 74