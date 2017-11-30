Brodziansky, No. 23 TCU thwart Belmont

Senior forward Vladimir Brodziansky was 5-of-6 from 3-point range during a 22-point performance to lead No. 23 TCU to an 87-76 victory over Belmont on Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Junior forward JD Miller added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Horned Frogs (7-0). Sophomore guard Desmond Bane added 12 points, and senior guard Kenrich Williams contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The victory extends TCU’s national-best winning streak to 12 games. The streak began with the Horned Frogs winning five straight games to claim last season’s NIT title.

Junior swingman Dylan Windler scored 17 points for the Bruins (4-4). Senior forward Amanze Egekeze and junior guard Kevin McClain added 15 points apiece for Belmont, which was outrebounded 37-23.

The Horned Frogs led 63-46 after a 3-pointer by freshman forward Kouat Noi with 12:07 remaining but the Bruins fought back.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by freshman guard Nick Hopkins and Egekeze pulled Belmont within 77-70 with 1:50 remaining but Brodziansky answered with a dunk 29 seconds later and TCU fended off the challenge.

Brodziansky scored 17 points and was 6-of-7 shooting -- hitting all four 3-point attempts -- as TCU took a 42-31 lead into the break.

The Horned Frogs rolled off eight straight points to take an early 17-6 lead before Belmont responded and moved within 19-14 on Windler’s three-point play with 11:14 remaining.

TCU exploded by scoring the next 15 points with Williams and junior guard Alex Robinson knocking down 3-point shots and Brodziansky and sophomore guard Jaylen Fisher converting three-point plays to give the Horned Frogs a 34-14 lead with 7:33 to play.

The Bruins dominated the final five-plus minutes of the half with a 13-3 burst to trail by 11 at halftime.