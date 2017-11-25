TCU holds off New Mexico

TCU weathered a late scoring drought to outlast New Mexico, 69-67 Friday at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla.

Guard Kenrich Williams scored 23 points to pace the Horned Frogs, but points of any kind came in short supply for TCU (5-0) over the game’s final 11 minutes.

A 3-pointer by Desmond Bane put the Horned Frogs ahead 61-50 with 11:09 remaining. TCU scored just eight points the rest of the way with only two field goals.

New Mexico (2-3) could not capitalize, mustering just 17 points during the same stretch. Chris McNeal made a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining to bring the Lobos within two points, but that was as close as they came to TCU.

New Mexico’s Sam Logwood led all scorers with 27 points. McNeal scored 12 points, but shot just 2 of 10 from behind the 3-point line. New Mexico went 6 of 29 from deep as a team, and 23 of 67 (34.8 percent) from the floor.

TCU was not much better from long range at 4 of 14, but the Horned Frogs’ 47.5 percent shooting from the floor was the difference.

Cold Lobos shooting and a 41-29 advantage on the glass kept TCU ahead despite its offensive struggles, which stemmed from 17 turnovers.

The Horned Frogs failed to put New Mexico away at the free throw. They shot 9 of 17 for the night, and Bane missed two with eight seconds remaining to give the Lobos one last look.

McNeal missed the potential game-winning 3-point attempt.

Bane scored 11 points for TCU. Guard Jaylen Fisher added 10 points and five assists for the Horned Frogs.