TCU holds off challenge from South Dakota

Vladimir Brodziansky scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to lead TCU to a 76-71 victory over visiting South Dakota on Wednesday night in Forth Worth, Texas.

Two free throws by Kouat Noi with 13 seconds left sealed the win for the Horned Frogs, who improved to 3-0. Noi finished with 14 points and six rebounds, and Desmond Bane added 10 points for TCU.

South Dakota’s Matt Mooney, who scored a game-high 31 points, missed a 3-pointer and Brodziansky blocked Tyler Hagedorn’s shot in the final sequence. Hagedorn finished with 22 points for the Coyotes (2-1).

The first half was close with five ties and three lead changes before TCU outscored South Dakota 12-3 in the last four minutes to take a 42-33 halftime lead. In that pivotal run, J.D. Miller made a layup and 3-pointer and Alex Robinson added a shot from beyond the arc.

South Dakota, coming off an 88-79 win at Bowling Green on Monday, climbed to within 47-44 with 15:09 left in regulation.

Two free throws and a dunk by Brodziansky on consecutive possessions gave TCU a 59-50 lead with 10:30 remaining. South Dakota answered with an 8-0 run, including two 3-pointers by Hagedorn, to cut the lead to 59-58 with 8:21 left.

The Coyotes could not take the lead despite tying the game at 68 with 3:07 left on a jump shot by Mooney.