Bane nets 24 as TCU routs Tennessee Tech

Sophomore guard Desmond Bane scored a career-high 24 points as TCU cruised to a 100-63 victory over Tennessee Tech on Monday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Bane added five rebounds and four assists while shooting 9 for 13 from the field -- 6 for 10 from 3-point range -- as the Horned Frogs (2-0), the defending NIT champions, won for the 19th time in their last 21 November games.

Junior forward JD Miller recorded 17 points (7 for 9 from the field) and nine rebounds, and junior guard Alex Robinson contributed nine points and nine assists for TCU, which shot 62.5 percent from the floor and made 16 of 29 from 3-point range. Senior forward Vladimir Brodziansky and sophomore guard Jaylen Fisher added 11 points apiece for the Horned Frogs.

Senior forwards Mason Ramsey and Curtis Phillips Jr., and senior guards Aleksa Jugovic and Kajon Mack scored 12 points apiece for Golden Eagles (1-1), who fell to 0-8 versus Big 12 teams. Junior forward Courtney Alexander II grabbed 11 rebounds.

Bane exploded for 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting -- 5 for 8 from 3-point range -- in the first half as TCU enjoyed a 52-24 lead at the break. He made three of his final four 3-point attempts in the first half, including the last one with six seconds left in the period.

Robinson provided seven points and six assists in the first half, with four coming on Bane buckets.

The Horned Frogs led by as many as 45 -- the final time when Miller nailed a 3 with 3:38 to play.