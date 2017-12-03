EditorsNote: Resending

No. 23 TCU rolls past Yale 92-66

Desmond Bane scored 18 points to lead six double-figure scorers and 23rd-ranked Texas Christian extended the nation’s longest active winning streak in a 92-66 rout over Yale on Saturday night at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs (8-0) led by 14 at halftime and never looked back. TCU shot 59.4 percent from the field to win its 13th consecutive game dating to last season.

Bane made 5 of 9 shots, including 5 of 8 on 3-pointers.

The Horned Frogs dominated the paint, outscoring the Bulldogs 48-28. Jaylen Fisher finished with 17 points and seven assists, Alex Robinson scored 13 off the bench, Ahmed Handy-Mohamed and Kenrich Williams had 12 apiece, and J.D. Miller added 11.

Yale trailed by as many as 28 points and never made a serious run.

The Bulldogs (5-5) entered the game seventh in the nation in 3-pointers made but finished just 7 of 25 beyond the arc.

Miye Oni led Yale with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. Alex Copeland chipped in 16 points and Paul Atkinson added 15.

The Bulldogs, picked to finish second in the Ivy League preseason media poll, have played the entire season without Jordan Bruner and Makai Mason.

Bruner, who finished second in the Ivy League with 55 blocked shots in 2016-17, is expected to miss the season with a meniscus injury.

Mason, a first-team All-Ivy selection in 2016 who missed all of last season, isn’t expected to return until mid-January while recovering from a preseason stress fracture in his left foot.