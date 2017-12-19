Preview: Florida Atlantic at Texas Tech

No. 21 Texas Tech is rolling through its non-conference schedule thanks to balanced scoring and an aggressive defense. The Red Raiders will look to extend their home non-conference win streak to 37 games when they host Florida Atlantic on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders, who have won three straight, enter the week leading the Big 12 Conference in scoring defense (60.3 points) and field-goal defense (36.6 percent). They are also second in turnovers forced per game (19.2) with 98 steals and 48 blocks in 10 games. Their defense was on display Saturday, holding Rice without a basket during an 11-minute stretch of the first half. Florida Atlantic, which had a four-game win streak snapped by Arkansas State on a buzzer-beater Saturday, is traveling outside the state of Florida for the first time this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Southwest Plus

ABOUT FLORIDA ATLANTIC (6-4): Senior guard Gerdarius Troutman leads the Owls with 14 points per game, while 7-0 senior center Ronald Delph adds 13.3 points and a team-best 9.7 rebounds. Senior guard Justin Massey contributes 13.8 points off the bench for Florida Atlantic, which averages 78.4 points. The Owls have scored at least 90 points five times, including in every contest during their recent four-game win streak.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (9-1): Senior guard Keenan Evans leads three Red Raiders in double digits with 17.2 points while six other players contribute at least five points per game. Freshmen guards Jarrett Culver (10.3 points in 21.2 minutes) and Zhaire Smith (10.0 points on 69.1 percent shooting in 22.6 minutes) are both averaging more minutes off the bench than two Red Raider starters. Junior center Norense Odiase, who has returned from last year’s foot injury that earned him a medical redshirt, contributes 5.2 points and a team-best 5.5 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Smith has scored in double digits in five straight games.

2. The high-scoring Owls were held down in their four losses, averaging 58.5 points in those games.

3. Texas Tech’s non-conference home win streak is the fifth-longest in the nation behind Duke, Arizona, Butler and Xavier.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 80, Florida Atlantic 62