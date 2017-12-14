No. 24 Texas Tech rolls past Kennesaw State

Texas Tech flexed its defensive muscles to capture its first win as a ranked team this season.

The No. 24 Red Raiders held Kennesaw State to 33-percent shooting from the field as Texas Tech raced to an 82-53 victory on Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders debuted in the Top 25 two weeks ago at No. 22 before falling to Seton Hall, 89-79, at Madison Square Garden in New York. But upon re-entering the rankings this week, Texas Tech (8-1) opened a 30-point lead in the first half and stiff-armed the Owls the rest of the way.

Guard Keenan Evans scored 16 to lead four Red Raiders in double digits. Forwards Tommy Hamilton and Zhaire Smith each finished with 11 and forward Justin Gray added 10.

Evans scored a career-high 32 against Nevada last week, consistently going into the lane for baskets. But versus the Owls he hit 4 of 7 3-pointers, diversifying his offense.

“I thought Keenan let the game come to him, took good 3-point shots, that’s why he shot a great percentage,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “I recognized Justin Gray, I thought had a great game tonight, just dialed in and made some big plays for us.”

Guard James Scott led Kennesaw State (1-8) with 19 points. Guard Tyler Hooker was the only other Owl in double digits with 14.

Texas Tech dominated the first half by clamping down on the defensive end. The Red Raiders kept up the pressure man-to-man defense and held the Owls to 21 percent shooting from the field, including only 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

“I‘m disappointed by our execution,” Kennesaw State coach Al Skinner said. “We did not respond well to the physical part of the game, obviously in the first half. The second half was much different. We got a little more comfortable as far as what needed to be done. But, to start the game, we did not respond well to what they were willing to do.”

Kennesaw State gave up 10 turnovers in the first half, and Texas Tech turned them into 17 points on the other end.

Forward Zach Smith put an exclamation point on one of the Red Raiders’ transition baskets.

Evans got a steal and went the other way, dishing to Smith, who had a wide-open lane in front of him. The 6-foot-8 Smith threw down a windmill dunk that gave the Red Raiders a 22-8 lead with 11:45 left until halftime.

Beard liked what he saw from his team for most of the first half and some of the time after the break, but is looking for more consistency as the Red Raiders approach Big 12 play later this month.

“I thought we came out ready to play and got off to a great start,” Beard said. “In a 20-minute first half we probably played about 17 minutes in a way where we can compete in the Big 12.”

Scott scored 11 to pace Kennesaw State in the first 20 minutes. He hit a 3-pointer from the left side with four seconds left before the break, only the Owls fourth field goal of the game to that point. Scott’s trey cut the Red Raiders’ lead to 42-19 at the break.

NOTES: Kennesaw State coach Al Skinner led Boston College to a victory over then-Bob Knight-coached Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament first round in 2007. The seventh-seeded Eagles won 84-75 over the 10th-seeded Red Raiders in Winston-Salem, N.C. ... Texas Tech started a run of three straight games against opponents who have Owls as their mascots. Following the Kennesaw State game, the Red Raiders are slated to play the Rice Owls on Saturday and the Florida Atlantic Owls on Tuesday.