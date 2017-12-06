Texas Tech upsets No. 22 Nevada in OT

Texas Tech wore down No. 22 Nevada and claimed an 82-76 overtime victory on Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Guard Keenan Evans scored 32 points, including 25 after halftime to lead the Red Raiders.

Forward Caleb Martin scored 28 points to lead Nevada (8-1). Wolf Pack forward Cody Martin finished with 22 and guard Kendall Stephens added 15.

But Texas Tech (7-1) held Nevada guard Jordan Caroline to 6.

Texas Tech rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half and took the lead when guard Davide Moretti nailed a 3-pointer from the right side with 5:51 left.

But the Wolf Pack regained a four-point edge when Cody Martin hit a jumper and Stephens made a 3 on back-to-back trips down the floor.

The Red Raiders kept battling and tied it at 70 when forward Justin Gray hit a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left.

Texas Tech forward Zach Smith blocked Caroline’s attempt at a game-winner with less than five seconds left.

Nevada nailed five of its first six attempts from 3-point range, helping the Wolf Pack control the first half.

Stephens hit Nevada’s fifth 3-pointer of the half, which gave the Wolf Pack a 24-13 lead with 10:37 left before the break. That was Nevada’s largest lead of the first 20 minutes.

However, Texas Tech responded with an 8-0 run, highlighted by forward Tommy Hamilton’s 3-pointer from near the top of the key. Guard Jarrett Culver hit a free throw to cap the run and cut Nevada’s lead to three with 7:23 left until halftime.

But Nevada kept up the pressure, holding Texas Tech without a field goal for almost five minutes and re-establishing a double-digit lead when a Caleb Martin layup made it 36-26.

The Red Raiders then scored the last five points before the break, including a jumper by Evans that sliced the Wolf Pack’s halftime lead to 36-31.

Caleb Martin scored 12 and Cody Martin added 10 to lead Nevada in the first 20 minutes.

NOTES: Texas Tech is now 5-0 all-time vs. Nevada. The Red Raiders and Wolf Pack last met in 1990 when the Bob Knight-coached Texas Tech team defeated Nevada, 66-54, in Lubbock. ... Nevada’s appearance at No. 22 in the AP Top 25 marked the Wolf Pack’s first ranking in a poll since they finished the 2006-07 season at No. 21 in the Coaches Poll. ... Texas Tech played its first home game against a Top 25-ranked nonconference opponent since No. 9 Arizona visited Lubbock on Dec. 1, 2012. The Wildcats won that game, 85-57.