No. 3 Kansas rolls past Texas Southern

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Third-ranked Kansas set a school record with 19 3-pointers Tuesday night while routing road-weary Texas Southern 114-71 in Allen Fieldhouse.

Seven Jayhawks scored in double figures. The previous school record of 15 3-pointers was set on Jan. 25, 2005, against Baylor. Kansas (4-0) within three of that mark at halftime, which was another school record.

Texas Southern (0-5), in the midst of a 13-game road trip, jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead but was buried after that under an avalanche of hot Kansas shooting. The Jayhawks reeled off runs of 17-3, 18-2 and 15-0 to lead 66-30 at halftime.

The margin grew to as many as 48 points in the second half.

Svi Mykhailiuk didn’t score a point in the first 10 minutes but poured in 13 in a five-minute span in the first half and finished with 21 points in 26 minutes. He hit 7 of 9 field-goal attempts, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

Kansas freshman center Udoka Azubuike had 20 points and nine rebounds. He was hit with a technical foul for hanging on the rim too long after a dunk in the first half.

Lagerald Vick scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting and added 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Jayhawks, while Devonte Graham finished with 17 points, six rebounds and 11 assists.

Marcus Garrett had a career-high 13 points plus 11 rebounds, Malik Newman added 12 points and Mitch Lightfoot 10 as the Jayhawks hit 57 percent from the field and outrebounded the Tigers 50-35.

Demontrae Jefferson led Texas Southern with 24 points. Trayvon Reed scored 19 and Kevin Scott added 17 for the Tigers.

Next up for the Jayhawks will be a Friday night home game against Oakland, while Texas Southern will travel to play Clemson on the same night.

NOTES: The Tuesday night game was the fifth straight on the road for Texas Southern, the preseason favorite to win the SWAC. The Tigers play at home for the first time on New Year’s Day against Southern University. ... Kansas played without highly touted freshman Billy Preston for the fourth straight game. Preston was suspended for the first game of the season after missing curfew and then class the following day. He was then involved in an auto accident on campus and has been held out of action as the KU compliance office continues to investigate.