Preview: Savannah State at Texas Tech

Texas Tech will try to extend its win streak when the Red Raiders host Savannah State on Saturday afternoon. The undefeated Red Raiders have won 32 straight non-conference home games, with 27 of them coming by double figures.

Texas Tech has won its first five games by double digits for the third time in program history, thanks to a solid defense. Freshman guard Jarrett Culver credited defense after scoring a career-high 21 against Wofford. “I did feel it was (the) defense and just playing aggressive in the game gets me going,” Culver told reporters after Wednesday’s win. “Just focusing more on defense than offense, that really helps a lot. I came out focused on my defense and being aggressive. I guess that transferred to my shot falling.” Savannah State is hitting 30 percent of their NCAA-leading 223 attempts from 3-point range.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest Plus

ABOUT SAVANNAH STATE (2-4): Junior guard Dexter McClanahan leads the Tigers with 17.2 points and has hit a team-high 16-of-43 attempts from 3-point range. Alante Fenner adds 11.8 points per contest while Zach Sellers chips in 8.2 points and 3.3 assists. The Tigers force 20 turnovers per game but ranked 347th out of 351 teams allowing 93.5 points on 48 percent shooting entering Friday.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (5-0): Keenan Evans, who has scored in double figures in 25 consecutive games, leads the Red Raiders with 18 points per game on 60.8 percent shooting. Culver averages 9.6 points off the bench while another six players add at least 6.2 points. Zach Smith tops the Red Raiders - who are allowing 52.6 points on 32.9 percent shooting - with 5.2 rebounds and nine blocks.

TIP-INS

1. Texas Tech (led by Evans’ 10) and Savannah State (led by McClanahan and Sellers with 10 each) each average 10 steals per game.

2. The Red Raiders are getting 37.6 of their 79.4 points from the bench.

3. Texas Tech will debut a patch on its jersey to honor Gerald “Corky” Oglesby - a former assistant coach and director of special projects for the Red Raider Club - who died of cancer Sunday.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 92, Savannah State 62