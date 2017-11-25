Texas Tech shoots past Savannah State

Texas Tech flew past Savannah State in the second half to claim a 103-69 victory on Saturday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

The Tigers hung around, coming within 13 points of Texas Tech early in the second half until the Red Raiders produced a 19-2 run to surge ahead by 30.

Texas Tech threw down a pair of dunks to kick start the game-clinching run. Guard Niem Stevenson made a transition slam, then guard Keenan Evans stole the inbounds pass and dished to Jarrett Culver for an emphatic dunk.

Culver’s point-blank basket gave the Red Raiders a 53-34 lead with 15:24 left and they never looked back.

Stevenson and Culver each scored 18 points to lead Texas Tech (6-0); Red Raiders forward Zhaire Smith added 17.

Guard John Grant came off the bench to score 18, leading Savannah State (2-5).

Texas Tech finished the first half on a 6-0 streak as Stevenson made a pair of free throws and forward Tommy Hamilton and Stevenson got inside baskets.

The mini-run helped the Red Raiders take a 44-27 lead to halftime. It also extended Texas Tech’s largest lead of the game to that point.

The Red Raiders pushed ahead 25-9 in the early stages before Savannah State responded with an 8-0 run. Tigers guard Zach Sellers hit a 3-point jumper and a shot from inside the arc to cut Texas Tech’s lead to 25-17.

But the Red Raiders maintained control of the game by winning the rebound battle 28-18 in the first half.

Savannah State struggled to find its rhythm from the field in the first 20 minutes. The Tigers shot 29.7 percent from the field.

Forward Justin Gray and Culver each scored eight to pace Texas Tech in the first half. The Red Raiders’ bench produced 26 points in the first 20 minutes.