Seton Hall tops No. 22 Texas Tech

Desi Rodriguez had 24 points, Myles Powell added 19 and Seton Hall used a strong second half for an 89-79 victory over No. 22 Texas Tech in the Under Armour Reunion on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Khadeen Carrington scored 16 points and Angel Delgado had 12 points for the Pirates (6-1), who outscored the Red Raiders 49-31 in the second half. Powell had 17 in the second half, including all four of his 3-pointers.

Keenan Evans had 21 points and Zach Smith added 12 for the Red Raiders (6-1), who entered the AP poll this week and were in the Top 25 of both polls for the first time since Dec. 28, 2009.

Carrington’s 3-pointer gave Seton Hall a 75-65 lead with 5:37 remaining and Texas Tech never was closer than six again.

Rodriguez, coming off a season-high 27 points in a win over Vanderbilt, made three 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws. He had seven rebounds and four assists.

The Pirates shot 50.8 percent from the field, made 11-of 20 3-pointers and had a 37-33 rebounding edge.

Texas Tech held its first six opponents to a 33.5 percent field goal shooting, No. 1 in NCAA Division I, and was fourth in scoring defense, allowing 55.3 points per game.

Freshmen Jarrett Culver scored 17 points and Zhaire Smith had 11 for Texas Tech.

Seton Hall had the most votes among teams no in the top 25 this week. Its only loss is by one point to Rhode Island.

Evans had 12 points and Culver had 11 in the first half as the Red Raiders took a 42-39 lead on 56.3 percent shooting from the floor. Evans and Culver were 10 of 14.