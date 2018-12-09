Tulsa holds on to upset No. 16 Kansas State

Tulsa hung on late to hand No. 16 Kansas State its second straight loss, 47-46, Saturday in Tulsa, Okla.

The Golden Hurricane kept the Wildcats from getting a good look in the final 14 seconds. It was the second straight win over a Big 12 opponent for Tulsa, which beat Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Tulsa (7-3) was led by Curran Scott with 14 points. The Hurricane shot just 38 percent for the game, including 20 percent from 3-point range, but it was enough to knock off the Wildcats for the second straight season.

Offense was a problem for Kansas State (6-2) as well. Leading scorers Dean Wade (15.4) and Barry Brown Jr. (14.4) combined for just eight points. Wade had a career-low two points. The Wildcats were led by Xavier Sneed with 13 points and 10 rebounds, including three 3-pointers late in the second half, but 30.5 percent shooting doomed Kansas State.

The Golden Hurricane now lead the all-time series against the Wildcats 7-1, including 4-0 at home. Tulsa also has won 13 consecutive home games and 22 of its last 24 contests at the Reynolds Center dating back to last season. The squad is 7-0 at home this season.

Tulsa raced out to a 9-2 lead, as the Wildcats struggled from the field, hitting just one of their first eight shots. The Hurricane eventually led by as many as eight at 18-10.

But a 12-5 K-State run cut the lead to just one with 5:13 left in the half. K-State notched its first lead of the day at 25-24 with 33 seconds left, a lead it would carry into the break.

Both teams struggled to score in the first half. The Wildcats shots just 31 percent from the field, while the Hurricane were not much better at 33 percent. Scott led Tulsa with eight points, followed by Lawson Korita with six. K-State was led by reserves Cartier Diarra (seven points) and Mike McGuirl (five points). Wade (zero) and Brown (two) combined for just two points in the first half.

K-State also struggled with foul trouble for the second straight game. Three starters picked up two fouls in the first half. Levi Stockard III, the top reserve big man, picked up three fouls before halftime.

—Field Level Media