No. 10 Baylor bashes UT Martin in Houston

Davion Mitchell scored 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting and collected four steals to help No. 10 Baylor cruise to a 91-63 victory over Tennessee-Martin in the Battleground 2K19 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Jared Butler also scored 19 points and added six assists and three steals as the Bears (9-1) won their eighth straight game. MaCio Teague scored 12 points, and Mark Vital and Flo Thamba added 11 points apiece.

Parker Stewart scored 18 points for the Skyhawks (3-7), who have lost six of their past seven games. Miles Thomas added 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, and Quintin Dove had 12.

Baylor shot 55.7 percent from the field, including 8 of 25 from 3-point range.

UT Martin shot 35 percent from the field and was 6 of 19 from behind the arc.

Butler, Vital, Teague and Mitchell made baskets during an 8-0 run in the second half to give Baylor a 50-34 lead with 15:19 remaining.

Stewart halted the burst with a 3-pointer, but Butler answered with one of his own to restore the 16-point lead with 14:42 left.

Mitchell’s layup pushed the lead to 20 for the first time when he made it 63-43 with 10:39 remaining. That hoop was part of a 13-0 surge that saw the Bears increase their lead to 72-43 on Teague’s 3-pointer with 8:22 remaining.

The lead topped out at 36 points.

Butler scored nine points late in the first half to help Baylor hold a 38-30 halftime advantage. Stewart scored 12 for the Skyhawks.

The Bears used a 13-2 run to build a 17-5 lead with a dunk by Vital ending the spurt with 12:12 left in the half.

UT Martin got back in the game with nine straight points as Stewart buried a 3-pointer, Eric Rustin converted a three-point play and Thomas connected on a 3-pointer. The Skyhawks later moved within 19-18 when Dove slammed home a dunk with 8:25 remaining.

Stewart scored five in a row to pull UT Martin within 29-28 before the Bears closed the half with a 9-2 spurt.

