James, Oklahoma put away UTSA

Christian James scored 24 points as visiting Oklahoma struggled for much of the game before finally pulling away late to beat UTSA 87-67 on Monday night in San Antonio.

James was 8-of-10 from the floor, making all five of his shots from inside the arc, as the Sooners shot 50.7 percent from the field. Aaron Calixte added 18 points while Brady Manek scored 10 and added 11 rebounds in the win.

Keaton Wallace led the Roadrunners with 16 points, while Nick Allen added 15.

With Oklahoma trailing 52-48 with 14:05 remaining, graduate transfer Miles Reynolds put the Sooners ahead for good with a quick five points to kick off a 24-4 run. James scored nine consecutive points at one point during that stretch to start to put the game out of reach.

Oklahoma outscored UTSA 52-32 in the paint and 17-8 off the fast break.

It took UTSA nearly eight minutes to get on the board, as the Roadrunners missed their first 16 shots before Adrian Rodriguez hit a layup to break the streak of misses.

But the Sooners didn’t take much advantage of it, scoring just seven points of their own during that initial stretch.

Oklahoma missed eight consecutive shots to start just 3-of-14 from the floor.

UTSA quickly cut into the Sooners’ lead, hitting five of its next seven shots and then, after three consecutive misses, hitting six straight from the floor to tie the game at 28 with 3:20 remaining in the first half.

The Sooners closed the first half on an 11-1 run to take a 10-point lead into the break, though that lead dissipated over the first six minutes after the break.

For Oklahoma, it was the second consecutive game against a team coached by a longtime assistant of Sooners coach Lon Kruger.

Roadrunners coach Steve Henson played for Kruger at Kansas State and coached under him in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks and during Kruger’s stops at Illinois, UNLV and Oklahoma.

