Oregon State tops UTSA for 7th straight win

Ethan Thompson and Kylor Kelley scored 23 points apiece to help Oregon State to a 88-78 victory over Texas-San Antonio on Wednesday at the Battleground 2K19 in Houston.

The win was the Beavers’ seventh straight, improving Oregon State to 9-1 and matching its longest winning streak since the 1992-93 campaign.

Oregon State led by seven at the half and by 16 less than two minutes after the break, and then held off a charge by the Roadrunners and Jhivvan Jackson, who entered tied for the nation’s scoring lead at 25.2 points per game. After the mid-second half charge, UTSA never got closer than within six points of the lead.

Thompson (8-of-11 shooting) and Kelley (7 of 8 from the floor and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line) were the difference. Sean Miller-Moore added 10 points for the Beavers, who owned a 44-14 advantage in scoring in the paint despite being outrebounded 37-35

Jackson got his points, pouring in 28 (20 of them in the second half) for UTSA (4-7), which had a three-game win streak snapped. Keaton Wallace added 21 points for the Roadrunners.

Oregon State never trailed, building as much as a 14-point lead late in the first half before settling for a 41-34 advantage at intermission. Kelley had 15 points in the half on 6-of-6 shooting from the floor, while Thompson racked up 11 points over the first 20 minutes. The Beavers outshot UTSA 51.6 percent to 40.6 percent from the field.

Wallace paced the Roadrunners with 14 points, but needed 12 shots to get his points.

Using a 10-0 run, UTSA pulled within 38-34 in the final minute of the first half. But the Beavers hit the final basket of the half and then poured it on early in the second half, stretching their advantage to 50-34 with a 9-0 run over the first two minutes.

Jackson helped UTSA get back into the game midway through the second half, hitting a layup at the 7:19 mark to cut the Oregon State lead to 66-60.

—Field Level Media