No. 10 Cincinnati clinches share of American title with rout of Tulane

Kyle Washington scored 16 points and No. 10 Cincinnati clamped down on Tulane in a 78-49 road win Thursday in American Athletic Conference play at Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans.

Cane Broome added 13 points off the bench, and Jacob Evans scored all 11 of his points in the first half for the Bearcats (26-4, 15-2 American), who travel to No. 11 Wichita State on Sunday with a chance to claim the outright American regular-season crown with a revenge win over the Shockers. Cincinnati clinched at least a share of the conference title with the blowout of Tulane.

The Bearcats lost at home to Wichita State two weeks ago, ending their 39-game home winning streak. They have rebounded with three straight wins.

Cincinnati led Tulane from the opening basket and jumped on the Green Wave early. Evans hit two early 3-pointers, and Washington had a one-handed dunk that gave the Bearcats a 17-7 lead.

Keith Williams hit a layup to ignite a 10-0 Cincinnati spurt, as the Bearcats’ lead ballooned to 39-20 at halftime.

Tulane shot 25.0 percent from the field and went 0-for-5 from 3-point range in the first half. The Green Wave never recovered.

Melvin Frazier scored 13 points, and Cameron Reynolds and Ray Ona Embo each added nine points for the Green Wave (14-15, 5-12), who have lost seven of eight down the stretch. Even with the loss, Tulane has enjoyed a turnaround season under coach Mike Dunleavy. The Green Wave won only six games last season.

Cincinnati poured it on in the second half. Washington hit back-to-back shots to push the lead to 58-28 with 12 minutes left. Tulane never made a serious comeback.

The Bearcats outrebounded the Green Wave 41-26 and held Tulane to 31.4 percent shooting from the floor.

The Green Wave will look to bounce back at UCF on Sunday.

The American Athletic Conference tournament tips off March 8 in Orlando, Fla.

