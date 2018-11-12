Mann's double-double powers No. 17 Florida State past Tulane

No. 17 Florida State, fresh off a season-opening win at home against Florida, moved to 2-0 on Sunday after passing its first road test with an 80-69 victory over Tulane in New Orleans.

Florida State forward Terance Mann led the way with 21 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Seminoles guard P.J. Savoy added 14 points and guard Trent Forrest chipped in 13 points and five assists in the win.

The Green Wave (0-1) were paced by freshman guard Kevin Zhang, who sparkled in his college debut. Zhang, who was considered the top Chinese prospect this past offseason, poured in a game-high 24 points in the loss. He was 4-of-5 from beyond the arc and pulled down seven rebounds.

Tulane forward Samir Sehic was the only other Green Wave player to reach double figures, adding 19 points.

Seminoles forward Mfiondu Kabengele scored 12 points and Florida State out-rebounded Tulane 37-29.

Florida State took a narrow 39-35 lead at halftime after Tulane went cold late in the first half and allowed the Seminoles to creep ahead. Sehic accounted for almost half of the Green Wave’s points early on as he went to intermission leading all scorers with 17 points.

The Seminoles stretched that lead to 48-35 just three minutes into the second half after a 9-0 run to start things off.

That run grew to 15-4 with 13 minutes left in the game as the Seminoles pulled away.

This was the 37th meeting between the schools, with Florida State (1976-91) and Tulane (1975-85) both former co-members of the Metro Conference. The Seminoles now lead the series 25-12.

Florida State will look to move to 3-0 when it hosts Canisius on Nov. 19. Tulane looks for its first win of the season Tuesday at home against Coastal Carolina.

