Mack scores 20 as Alabama tops Ball State

Texas transfer Tevin Mack had 20 points and hit five 3-pointers, and Donta Hall had his second double-double of the season when the Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Ball State Cardinals 79-61 in the consolation bracket of the eight-team Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.

Hall had 12 points and 12 rebounds, Herbert Jones had 13 points before fouling out and Dazon Ingram had 11 points for the Crimson Tide (3-1), who took an 11-point lead six minutes into the game and never were challenged.

K.J. Walton had 13 points, Trey Moses had 11 points and Tayler Persons and Kyle Mallers had 10 apiece for the Cardinals (1-3), who lost their third straight game to a team that played in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Mack, who left Texas in January 2017, averaged 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds and made 34 3-pointers in 15 games with the Longhorns that season before redshirting a year ago.

Hall, a 6-foot-9 forward, has two double-doubles in the last three games. He tied his season high in rebounds and was two short of a career high on Friday.

Alabama will meet the winner of the Appalachian State/Wichita State game in the consolation finals.

The Crimson Tide shot 50.8 percent from the field and limited Ball State to 45.8 percent, 28 percent in the first half.

Persons, who was averaging 18.7 points a game, was limited to 10 field goal attempts but contributed four assists. Moses and Mallers had six rebounds apiece.

Crimson Tide guard John Petty, who had 17 points in the first-round loss to Northeastern, had seven points and seven assists.

Hall had six straight points in the paint and Jones made a 3-pointer when the Crimson Tide scored 13 straight points after Tahjai Teague made the first basket of the game for a 13-2 lead.

Alabama stretched its lead to 15 points late in the final minute of the first half and held a 34-21 halftime edge. Ball State never was closer than 13 in the second half.

