TCU edges Baylor 82-72 in Big 12

TCU closed out Baylor in the final minutes and the Horned Frogs grabbed a key 82-72 Big 12 victory on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs (20-9, 8-8 Big 12) held Baylor without a field goal and just two total points from just over five minutes remaining to a little more than a minute left. In that time, TCU went on a key 7-2 surge to retake control of the contest.

Guard Alex Robinson, who led TCU with 22 points, made two free throws to put the Horned Frogs ahead 75-65 with 1:17 left. Guard Desmond Bane scored 16, forward Vladimir Brodziansky added 14 and forward Kouat Noi had 11 to join Robinson in double figures for TCU.

Forward Jo Lual-Acuil scored 22 to lead Baylor (17-12, 7-9), forward Tristan Clark had 14 and forward Mark Vital contributed 12.

TCU held Baylor leading scorer point guard Manu Lecomte to five points.

Baylor took its first lead since early in the first half when Lual-Acuil hit a pair of free throws to put the Bears in front 57-56 with 9:02 left, but the Horned Frogs responded with a 9-2 run sparked by forward Kouat Noi’s 3-pointer at the 8:53 mark.

TCU went on a 9-2 run midway through the first half to take a double-digit lead.

Noi made a layup on an assist from Robinson to cap the spurt and put the Horned Frogs ahead 25-14 with 8:31 left until halftime.

But Baylor kept TCU from running away. Lual-Acuil muscled his way into the paint for a close-range basket that completed a 12-4 run and cut the Horned Frogs’ lead to three.

Brodziansky scored nine points in the first half to lead TCU and help the Horned Frogs take a 33-28 lead to the break.

TCU will stay at home to face Kansas State on Tuesday and then finish the Big 12 regular season at Texas Tech next Saturday.

Baylor hosts Oklahoma on Tuesday before going on the road for its final conference game at Kansas State on Saturday.

