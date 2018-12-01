TCU routs Central Michigan, 89-62

Desmond Bane racked up 24 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks as TCU routed Central Michigan 89-62 on Friday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kouat Noi had 16 points off the bench, Jaylen Fisher had 14 and Alex Robinson chimed in with 11 to round out four Horned Frogs in double digits. Robinson also had a game-high 12 assists, and JD Miller posted a game-high 12 rebounds for TCU (5-1).

Leading scorer Larry Austin Jr. equaled his season average with 19 points while chipping in five rebounds and five assists for the Chippewas (6-2). Shawn Roundtree (16) and Kevin McKay (10) joined Austin in double digits, but Central Michigan shot just 32.8 percent (22 of 67) from the field as a whole.

That was well behind TCU’s pace (54.7 percent). The Horned Frogs also dominated the boards (48 to 31) and handed out a whopping 29 assists on 35 made baskets in a game that was never close.

TCU scored the first six points and pushed the advantage to 15-5 just over six minutes into the game. The Chippewas got within seven at 16-9 but came no closer the rest of the way.

Bane punctuated an 11-0 run with a 3-pointer with 2:51 left before halftime to make it 39-19, the first 20-point advantage of the game. The sides traded baskets for a 46-26 score at the break.

Austin scored 11 quick points in the first six minutes of the second half to pull Central Michigan within 17 at 54-37, but Fisher responded with a three. The Chippewas got within 17 a few more times but no closer, as Robinson stretched the margin back to 22 with a pair of free throws and a 3-point play.

The lead reached 30 points in the final minute on a dunk by RJ Nembhard.

—Field Level Media