Robinson helps TCU to easy win over Indiana State

Alex Robinson scored 20 points, and Desmond Bane added 17 on 7-of-9 shooting as TCU rolled to an easy 90-70 victory over visiting Indiana State on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas.

TCU (8-1) led by 12 points at halftime and was never challenged over the second 20 minutes of the game, building as much a 26-point advantage down the stretch while keeping its starters in the game until the final minutes.

The win was the fifth straight for the Horned Frogs and may earn TCU a trip back to the Top 25.

Jaylen Fisher hit for 14 points, and Kouat Noi scored 10 points for TCU in the win.

Jordan Barnes led the Sycamores with 17 points, with Bronson Kessinger adding a career-high 14 points and Christian Williams scoring 13 points and taking 11 rebounds in his first game at Indiana State after transferring from Iowa.

Indiana State (6-3) has lost two of its past three games, with both the losses (Dec. 5 at home versus North Texas and Sunday at TCU) coming against teams from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

A 9-0 run midway through the first half, featuring a three-point play from Robinson and a basket and a free throw by freshman Kaden Archie, broke open a tie game and handed the Horned Frogs a 15-6 lead at the 12:02 mark. After a jumper by the Sycamores’ Emondre Rickman ended the run, TCU racked up the next seven points to push its advantage to 22-8 with 9:02 to play in the half.

Cooper Neese’s 3-pointer at the 4:30 mark allowed Indiana State to claw back to within 27-20, but the Horned Frogs finished the half on a 11-6 surge to take a 38-26 lead to the break.

Robinson and Bane led TCU with nine points each at the half as the Horned Frogs outshot Indiana State 44 percent to 38 percent in the first 20 minutes. Barnes paced the Sycamores with seven points; Indiana State’s five starters combined for just 13 points in the half.

A pair of 3-pointers by Fisher early in the second half pushed the Horned Frogs to a 44-27 lead, and a three-point play by Bane expanded the advantage to 65-42 with 10:38 to play, giving TCU its largest lead of the game.

Next up for both teams is an extensive trip to Hawai’i for the Diamond Head Classic, with three games over four days beginning Dec. 22 in Honolulu. The Horned Frogs will face Charlotte while on the other side of the bracket Indiana State will play Colorado.

