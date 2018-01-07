No. 10 Kansas gets past No. 16 TCU at foul line

Devonte’ Graham finished with a game-high 28 points, including eight key free throws late, as No. 10 Kansas defeated No. 16 TCU 88-84 in a Big 12 game on Saturday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

Graham went 8-for-8 from the foul line over the final 2:02 as TCU went on a late charge. Marcus Garrett got a steal and gave Kansas (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) the lead for good at 79-77 thanks to two free throws with 3:01 left.

Graham capped his free surge by sinking two with 11.3 seconds left for an 87-82 lead. Malik Newman clinched the victory on a free throw with four seconds remaining that put the Jayhawks up 88-84.

Kansas was trying to rebound from an 85-73 loss to Texas Tech on Tuesday but needed to hold off TCU (13-2, 1-2) in the second half.

The Horned Frogs bounced back from a 14-point, first-half deficit and took the lead by one a few times in the second half before Graham and the Jayhawks finished them off.

The Jayhawks actually had three double-figure scorers -- Graham, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Udoka Azubuike -- by halftime. Mykhailiuk finished with 20, and Azubuike had 14 before fouling out late.

Mitch Lightfoot came off the bench to give Kansas help in several ways. He scored nine points, grabbed seven rebounds and made six blocks.

TCU was trying to beat a Top 10 team for the first time in five years Before Saturday, the Horned Frogs’ only loss of the season was on Dec. 30 against Oklahoma, 90-89.

Graham sparked the 16-2 first-half run that gave the Jayhawks an early 22-8 lead. The guard scored seven points during that stretch.

That run was a big reason why Kansas held a 42-34 halftime lead. The Jayhawks shot 58 percent from the floor before the break while TCU could not find the range.

The Horned Frogs made just 34 percent in the first half but played much better in the final 20 minutes, finishing at 39.1 percent. Vladimir Brodziansky led TCU with 20 points, and Jaylen Fisher added 16.

Kansas shot 50.9 percent from the field overall.

--Field Level Media