No. 14 Kansas pushes past TCU in overtime

Freshman guards Devon Dotson and Ochai Agbaji and junior forward Dedric Lawson each posted double-doubles Monday as No. 14 Kansas outlasted TCU 82-77 in overtime at Fort Worth, Texas.

Feb 11, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Devon Dotson (11) hurdles over TCU Horned Frogs guard Kendric Davis (5) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dotson, a 79 percent free throw shooter, made six consecutive shot fouls in the final 41 seconds of overtime to seal the win and keep Kansas (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) two games behind conference-leading Kansas State in the loss column.

Dotson finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds, both career highs, while adding five assists. Agbaji scored 20 points and grabbed 11 boards.

The Jayhawks overcame an off night from their leading scorer, Lawson, who fouled out with 2:26 left in overtime after scoring 14 points on 6-of-16 shooting. He added 10 rebounds but committed five turnovers.

Three Jayhawks fouled out.

Dedric Lawson and his brother, sophomore guard K.J. Lawson, scored buckets with 1:08 and 24 seconds left in regulation, respectively, to tie the game at 69-69 and force overtime. Those hoops ended a 13-0 run by the Frogs, who rallied from a 12-point deficit Kansas built with 8:36 remaining in regulation.

Junior guard Desmond Bane scored 18 points as TCU, which was looking to win back-to-back games against ranked teams for the first time in its history after prevailing at Iowa State on Saturday by shooting 53.2 percent. The Frogs (17-7, 5-6) came back and shot just 38 percent, however, before a home sellout.

Freshman guard Kendric Davis added 16 points for TCU.

Dotson scored 14 points and Agbaji 10 for Kansas in the first half when the teams swapped leads 10 times before settling for a 37-37 tie at the break.

Davis netted nine points to lead eight TCU scorers in the first half. The Frogs jumped to a 9-2 margin, but the Jayhawks came back to lead 26-20.

Dedric Lawson scored just three first-half points and was removed during a timeout with 2:49 left when he visibly disagreed in the team huddle with coach Bill Self.

Kansas starting guard Marcus Garrett was sidelined for the fourth consecutive game due to an ankle injury. The Jayhawks also remain without senior guard Lagerald Vick, who has taken a leave of absence.

—Field Level Media