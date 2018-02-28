TCU strengthens dance chances with win over Kansas State

Senior forward Kenrich Williams recorded a double-double Tuesday, posting 16 points and 11 rebounds in his final home game as TCU outlasted Kansas State 66-59 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The victory was the fourth straight for the Horned Frogs, their longest streak in conference play since 1998-99. TCU (21-9, 9-8 Big 12) further cemented a bid for the NCAA Tournament, which would be its first appearance in 20 years.

The Horned Frogs trailed 56-55 before the Wildcats committed turnovers on five straight possessions. That stretch enabled TCU to take control with nine straight points as part of a 13-5 run to close the game.

Sophomore guard Desmond Bane added 15 points as part of a balanced attack, though TCU had to overcome 15-for-26 free throw shooting and 15 misses on 20 3-point attempts.

Junior forward Dean Wade, who has scored in double figures in every Big 12 game, scored a game-high 24 points to pace Kansas State, which dropped its second straight.

Junior guard Barry Brown added 17 points for the Wildcats before fouling out late in the game. He added six assists, but had five of the Wildcats’ 19 turnovers. Point guards Cartier Diarra and Kamau Stokes combined for three points on 1-for-10 shooting, with two assists and six turnovers.

Kansas State (20-10, 9-8) fell into a fourth-place tie with TCU in the Big 12. The Wildcats remain on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, largely because of a soft nonconference schedule.

Williams scored nine points to lead a balanced first-half attack for the Frogs, who carried a 33-29 lead into the break. TCU committed 10 first-half turnovers, but still managed a 10-8 scoring edge off turnovers.

The Wildcats got 11 points from Wade and 10 from Brown, overcoming an 0-for-6 spell with buckets in the final minute by freshman center James Love and sophomore forward Xavier Sneed.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon, who was ejected from the first matchup won by Kansas State 73-68, was tagged with a first-half technical. Kansas State converted that T into just one point on the possession as Brown made 1 of 2 free throws before a turnover.

--Field Level Media