Fuller, first-half run fuel TCU past Lamar

P.J. Fuller scored 17 points and TCU closed the first half on a lopsided run in a 79-50 win over outmanned Lamar on Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fuller made 7 of 9 baskets from the field with three 3-pointers in the win.

Edric Dennis had 8 of his 14 points throughout that 23-5 surge in the first half as TCU (8-2) recorded its fourth win in the last five games. Dennis hit four 3-pointers in the game as the Horned Frogs made 13-of-29 attempts from behind the arc.

R.J. Nembhard finished with 13 points and Kevin Samuel added 10 for TCU.

Jaedon LeDee gave TCU its biggest lead at 56-32 with 13:15 remaining in the second half before a 3-point shot by Lamar’s Davion Buster capped a Cardinals’ 12-0 run with 10:19 to play.

TCU was able to expand its lead to 20 points rather quickly as the Horned Frogs reasserted their matchups off the dribble, thanks to layups by Jaire Grayer and Nembhard.

Avery Sullivan and Buster had 14 points apiece for the Cardinals, whose loss ended a brief two-game win streak after victories over Rice and Southern University.

The Horned Frogs’ defense held Lamar to 19-of-57 shooting from the floor.

Lamar’s T.J. Atwood was held to only three points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field. He came in leading the team in scoring with 16.7 points per outing.

TCU leading scorer Desmond Bane had a tough game as well. He had four games of 20-plus points and led the Horned Frogs in scoring at 17.2 points per contest, but he only managed a season low of six on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs return to the hardwood on Dec. 22 when they host Xavier.

Lamar has a quicker turn around with a date with Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday evening.

