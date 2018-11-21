Lipscomb holds on for upset of No. 18 TCU

EditorsNote: fixes “Frogs” in fifth graf

Garrison Mathews poured in 23 points, and Kenny Cooper added 17 as Lipscomb made the plays it needed in the endgame to defeat No. 18 TCU 73-64 on Tuesday at Fort Worth, Texas.

Lipscomb led just 64-63 with 2:06 to play but scored the next seven points while the Horned Frogs missed 4 of 5 shots from the floor down the stretch.

Rob Marberry added 13 points off the bench for Lipscomb (4-1), which won despite hitting just 4 of 21 3-point attempts.

Alex Robinson led the Horned Frogs (3-1) with 17 points, while Kendric Davis scored 14 and JD Miller hit for 11 points.

TCU was just 14 of 25 from the free-throw line in the loss, which snapped an 18-game win streak in the month of November for the Horned Frogs. The run was the second longest among NCAA Division I programs.

TCU ran away from the Bisons over the first 11 minutes of the game, building a 22-8 lead after a 3-pointer by Kouat Noi. But Lipscomb rallied, forging a 10-0 run over the ensuing two-plus minutes that was capped by Mathews’ layup, and tied the game at 24 on a jumper by Michael Buckland with 2:33 remaining in the half.

The Bisons took a short-lived 29-27 lead with 57 seconds left on a pair of free throws by Marberry before TCU responded with a Robinson 3-pointer with 25 seconds to play to assume a 30-29 lead at intermission.

Mathews led all scorers with 14 points in the half, while Robinson paced the Horned Frogs with 13 points. TCU outrebounded the Bisons 22-14 over the first 20 minutes and enjoyed an 11-5 edge in bench scoring after getting just two points from its reserves in its most recent win over Fresno State.

Lipscomb played its best basketball over the first 10 minutes of the second half, using strong inside play to fashion a 13-3 spurt and build a 52-40 lead. But the Horned Frogs chipped away at that advantage, eventually pulling within 60-59 with 3:13 to play by attacking the basket and employing their own 9-2 run to set the table for the furious finish.

TCU returns to the floor on Monday when it hosts Eastern Michigan, while Lipscomb remains on the road for a dustup at Morehead State on Sunday afternoon.

