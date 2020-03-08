Reaves’ 41 points lift Oklahoma over TCU in wild game

Austin Reaves hit a jumper with 0.5 seconds to play as part of his career-high 41 points and Oklahoma roared back to beat TCU, 78-76, on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Mar 7, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Edric Dennis (2) shoots over Oklahoma Sooners guard De'Vion Harmon (11) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It was the Big 12 Conference regular-season finale for both teams.

The Horned Frogs romped to an 18-point lead at halftime, but Oklahoma rallied to tie the game at 76 on Brady Manek’s 3-pointer with 55 seconds to play. After a TCU miss and a timeout, Reaves found his way into the open and canned the game winner.

Reaves produced the highest individual scoring performance by any player in the Big 12 this season.

Kristian Doolittle added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Sooners (19-12, 9-9).

Oklahoma grabbed the third seed in the Big 12 tournament and will play sixth-seeded West Virginia on Thursday in Kansas City. TCU fell to the seventh seed and will play No. 10 Kansas State in a first-round game Wednesday.

Desmond Bane led the Horned Frogs (16-15, 7-11) with 24 points, 19 of which came in the first half. Jaire Grayer added 18 for TCU, with RJ Nembhard and Kevin Samuel scoring 12 points each.

Bane paced the Horned Frogs in a raucous first half on 8 of 11 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range, as TCU led by as many as 20 points before settling on a 44-26 lead at halftime.

The Horned Frogs outshot Oklahoma 50 percent to 36 percent in the first half and dominated the paint, grabbing nine offensive rebounds and outscoring the Sooners 18-12 at close range.

Reaves paced Oklahoma with 16 points despite suffering a gash above his right eye during a charge to the basket midway through the half. Oklahoma had nine first-half turnovers that led to 12 points for TCU.

It was the largest halftime deficit of the year for the Sooners and TCU’s largest halftime lead in Big 12 play.

Oklahoma cut the lead to 54-42 on a 3-pointer by De’vion Harmon with 11:32 to play and later forged a 10-0 run to claw to within 59-52 after back-to-back 3-pointers by Doolittle.

—Field Level Media