Reaves scores 32 to lead Oklahoma past TCU

Austin Reaves scored 20 of his 32 points in the second half to lead Oklahoma to an 82-78 win over TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

It was Reaves’ second consecutive big game at Schollmaier Arena.

In what wound up being the Sooners’ final game of last season, Reaves scored a career-high 41 points, hitting the game-winning shot in the final second to finish off a comeback from an 18-point halftime deficit.

Reaves added a career-high nine assists, as well as six rebounds with just one turnover in what might’ve been the most complete game of his career.

While Reaves was known primarily as a 3-point shooter while he was at Wichita State, he’s worked to transform his game after struggling from behind the 3-point line last season in his first with the Sooners.

Reaves took just four 3-point shots Sunday, making two. Instead, he attacked the basket constantly, not only finishing at the rim and creating for his teammates but also getting to the free-throw line 18 times, making 16. Reaves’ 18 free-throw attempts were also a career high.

The game was tight most of the way, with the Sooners (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) not putting the Horned Frogs (4-1, 0-1) away until the closing seconds.

After Reaves missed a long 3-pointer with 14 seconds left and the shot clock running down, Alondes Williams grabbed the offensive rebound and found Brady Manek under the basket to make it a two-possession game with eight seconds left.

Oklahoma grabbed control with a 13-2 run late in the second half to go up seven with less than five minutes remaining.

Freshman Mike Miles had a breakout game for TCU, scoring 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting.

RJ Nembhard added 18 points for the Horned Frogs, with PJ Fuller scoring 15.

In Oklahoma’s season-opening win over Texas-San Antonio three days earlier, the Sooners relied heavily on the 3-point shot, with Manek hitting eight 3-pointers himself.

Against the Horned Frogs, the Sooners’ offense focused much more on the interior, scoring 36 points in the paint.

Manek made just one 3-pointer, scoring 14 points while De’Vion Harmon added 13 on 6-of-9 shooting.

The Sooners shot 51.9 percent from the floor. TCU shot 43.8.

--Field Level Media