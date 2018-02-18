Balanced scoring sends surging TCU past Oklahoma State

Kouat Noi scored a career-high 19 points to lead five teammates in double-figure scoring as TCU bounced back from a ragged start to swamp Oklahoma State 90-70 on Saturday in Big 12 Conference play at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

TCU led by just three at halftime but poured in on in the second half, moving to a 79-59 lead on the strength of a 17-2 run over a five-minute span capped by Noi’s 3-pointer with 4:22 to play and sustaining its advance until the end.

All five of the Horned Frogs’ starters - and one of their reserves - scored at least 10 points in the win. Noi has established career-highs in scoring in three of his past four games.

Kenrich Williams added 16 points, Vladimir Brodziansky hit for 14, Alex Robinson scored 11 points and distributed 9 assists and Desmond Bane tallied 10 points. Ahmed Hamdy-Mohamed racked up 12 points off the bench for TCU, which has won two of its past three games.

The Horned Frogs (18-9, 6-8 in Big 12 play) swept the season series from the Cowboys for the first time ever. TCU outshot Oklahoma State 54.4 percent-36.7 percent for the game

Kendall Smith led the Cowboys (15-12, 5-9 in Big 12 play) with 21 points while Mitchell Solomon added 13 points for Oklahoma State, which suffered its second straight loss and third in its past four games.

Oklahoma State scored the first nine points of the game and led by as many as 12 points before the Horned Frogs finally found their stride. Down 14-2, TCU fought back to take the lead at 29-28 on two Brodziansky free throws with 4:53 to play in the first half and stayed on top the rest of the half.

The Horned Frogs led 39-36 at halftime thanks to a 12-of-17 showing from the free throw line and shooting 46.4 percent from the floor, a number brought down when they made just 1 of 8 shots from beyond the arc.

Noi led all scorers with 11 points while Cameron McGriff paced the Cowboys with 9 points over the game’s first 20 minutes of action.

Next up for TCU is a road game at Iowa State on Wednesday, the same night Oklahoma State plays at home vs. No. 7 Texas Tech.

