Miller’s last-second jumper lifts TCU over Oklahoma St.

JD Miller hit a game-winning off-balance jumper with less than a second to play to lift TCU to a wild 70-68 victory over visiting Oklahoma State on Wednesday in Big 12 Conference action at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Feb 6, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Lindy Waters III (21) reacts after scoring during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys came from 13 points down in the second half and led 65-60 on Yor Anei’s three-point play with 2:33 remaining. A 3-pointer by TCU’s Desmond Bane on the ensuing possession cut that lead to 65-63 and a free throw by Miller with 1:20 left brought the Horned Frogs within a point.

Miller missed the second free throw but Bane took the offensive rebound and hit a putback layup with 1:16 to play. Bane then added a pair from the free throw line with 24 seconds left to put the Horned Frogs up by three points, before the Cowboys’ Thomas Dziagwa drained a jumper from beyond the arc to tie the score at 68 with 5 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, Miller dribbled the ball from beyond half court and into the paint before hitting an off-balance jumper while being contested by Anei for the deciding points.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for TCU (16-6, 4-5), who had dropped two straight games by an average of 23 points.

Bane led all scorers with 26 points, followed by Kouat Noi with 12, Miller 11 and Alex Robinson with 10, along with 11 assists for the Horned Frogs.

Anei paced the Cowboys with 20 points. Isaac Likekele and Dziagwa scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, for Oklahoma State (9-13, 2-7), which has lost five of its past six games overall and five consecutive league games.

Bane poured in 15 points in the first half as the Horned Frogs led 39-28 at intermission. Likekele led Oklahoma State with eight points and 20 of the Cowboys’ 28 points in the half came in the paint.

TCU led 46-33 after a Robinson free throw with 14:55 to play but the Cowboys roared back with a purpose. Oklahoma State fashioned a 14-2 run over the next 6 ½ minutes and took a 49-48 advantage on Dziagwa’s 3-pointer with 8:17 to play.

Next up for Oklahoma State is at No. 13 Kansas on Saturday afternoon. The Horned Frogs travel to No. 17 Iowa State, also on Saturday afternoon.

—Field Level Media