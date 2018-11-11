No. 20 TCU starts fast, buries Oral Roberts

Texas Christian University’s Alex Robinson poured in 23 points, one of four players in double figures for the No. 20 Horned Frogs in their 79-62 victory over Oral Roberts University on Sunday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs led by just nine points at the half but poured it on over the first 14 minutes of the second half, using big games from four of their five starters to build their lead as big as 25 points.

Desmond Bane added 22 points for TCU (2-0), while JD Miller added 13 points and a career-high seven assists, and Kevin Samuel added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

TCU played well despite being without two presumptive starters for this year, guard Jaylen Fisher and forward Kouat Noi, who have knee injuries.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi led the Golden Eagles (1-2) with 16 points, with Sam Kearns added 15, Kaelen Malone scored 11 off the bench and Kerwin Smith chipped in 10 points.

TCU struggled early in its season opener against Cal State-Bakersfield, but the Horned Frogs took charge out of the gate on Sunday, blitzing to as much as a 17-point lead through the first nine minutes before settling for a 37-28 advantage at halftime.

Miller and Robinson paced the Horned Frogs with 11 points each as TCU outshot the Golden Eagles 48 percent to 38 percent over the first 20 minutes of play.

Smith led Oral Roberts with eight points in the half as the Golden Eagles got a boost from their bench, outscoring the Horned Frogs’ reserves 9-2.

Oral Roberts cut the deficit to 43-36 on a dunk by Smith with 16:07 to play, but the Horned Frogs responded with a 7-0 run to dispel any notion of a comeback by the Golden Eagles.

TCU build a 25-point lead and cruised home for the win.

TCU continues its six-game homestand to open the season when it hosts Fresno State on Thursday. Oral Roberts returns home to Tulsa to battle California Baptist on Tuesday.

