Providence sinks TCU behind Duke’s 28 points

David Duke scored another 28 points to go with seven assists as Providence posted a 79-70 victory over TCU on Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Duke, a Big East preseason First Team selection, blamed himself for the Friars’ poor 1-2 showing in the Maui Invitational played in Asheville, N.C. earlier this year. The junior shot 11 of 19 from the floor, including 5 of 8 from the arc, and added two steals.

Duke recorded a 28-point performance earlier this week against Fairleigh Dickinson.

Nate Watson added 18 points and eight rebounds and Jared Bynum contributed eight assists for Providence (4-2), which allowed TCU to shoot 60 percent (27 of 45) from the floor but forced 19 turnovers that were turned into 26 points.

RJ Nembhard, who entered averaging 15.8 points, scored 25 points on 11 of 17 shooting for TCU (4-2), which trailed 43-32 at the half. Mike Miles added 20 points and Kevin Samuel 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Horned Frogs, who led for a total of 61 seconds early in the game.

Duke had 15 points and six assists and Watson added 12 as Providence led 43-32 at the half on 54.8 percent shooting vs. 52.4 percent for TCU.

Nembhard scored five quick points out of the break as TCU moved within 48-44, but Duke helped restore order with three 3-pointers and a jumper that pushed the lead back to 68-57 with 7:57 left. The Friars pulled away from there, leading by as many as 15 points.

Duke recorded the first seven points of the game for the Friars, then scored on three straight possessions -- an alley-oop dunk, step-back trey from the right wing and a post-up on the block for a 28-20 lead.

Duke’s ability to score at all three levels forced the Horned Frogs into a zone and that’s when Watson took over. The 6-foot-10 presence scored four field goals at the rim and converted a free throw as the Friars took an 11-point lead into the locker room in their highest-scoring half of the season.

Mills (12 points) and Nembhard (8) scored the first 20 points for the Horned Frogs, finishing with a combined 26 at the half.

