Miles, Samuel lead short-handed TCU past Prairie View A&M

Mike Miles scored 18 points and Kevin Samuel added 12 points and 14 rebounds as TCU rallied in the second half and then held off visiting Prairie View A&M 66-61 on Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Nothing came easy for the Horned Frogs in a game that was tied at 48 with 7:47 to play. TCU forged a 10-0 run over the ensuing three minutes to finally take control of the game, with Samuel and Kevin Easley scoring four points each in the deciding spurt.

The Panthers cut the lead to 60-56 on a steal and a layup by Cam Mack with 2:19 left and had several other late chances to pull closer but did not.

Easley added 14 points for TCU (8-2), which has won four straight games. All but two of Samuel’s points, and all but six of his rebounds, came in the second half.

Mack led the Panthers with 16 points. D’Rell Roberts added 14 for Prairie View (1-4), which has lost three straight contests, with all five of their games on the road or at a neutral site.

The Panthers led 30-29 after a back-and-forth first half. TCU led by as many as seven points over the first 20 minutes before allowing Prairie View to finish the half on a 7-2 run that was capped by Jeremiah Gambrell’s go-ahead jumper with 2:07 to play in the half.

The Horned Frogs didn’t hit a field goal over the final 5:34 of the half, missing their final eight shots of the first period. Miles paced all scorers with 11 points, while Roberts led Prairie View A&M with eight points.

The Panthers outshot TCU 37 percent to 30 percent in the half, while also outrebounding the Horned Frogs 23-22 and getting 13 points from their reserves to just six for TCU.

The game was tied at 38 before the Horned Frogs used their defense to spur a five-point run that allowed them to grab a 43-38 lead. Prairie View had four turnovers in that stretch.

The Horned Frogs played without starting point guard RJ Nembhard, who was out with a groin injury.

