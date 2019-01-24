Bane, Noi lead TCU past slumping Texas

Desmond Bane scored 17 points, and Kouat Noi added a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds as TCU outlasted Texas 65-61 on Wednesday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

TCU (14-4. 3-3 Big 12) led just 62-59 after the Longhorns’ Jase Febres canned a 3-pointer with 2:57 to play. Both teams committed turnovers on their ensuing possessions before Alex Robinson’s short jumper at the 1:42 mark pushed the Horned Frogs’ advantage to 64-59.

Jaxson Hayes scored on a layup to bring Texas back to within three points with 23 seconds remaining, and the Horned Frogs’ Lat Mayen missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity, giving Texas a chance to tie the game.

But the Longhorns’ Elijah Mitrou-Long missed a 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left, and J.D. Miller corralled the offensive rebound and was fouled. Miller missed the first free throw but converted the second to close out the game.

Miller added 11 points for the Horned Frogs, while Kevin Samuel took a game-high 13 rebounds for TCU. It was the fourth straight win at home against Texas for the Horned Frogs.

Kerwin Roach II led the Longhorns (11-8, 3-4) with 15 points as Courtney Ramey and Hayes added 10 points each. Dylan Osetkowski pulled down 10 rebounds for Texas, which has lost four of its past five games.

Texas led by as many as four points, at 25-21, with 7:04 to play in the first half before the Horned Frogs roared back to take a 35-31 lead at halftime.

The Horned Frogs were led by Noi’s 13 points in the half, which was statistically almost even, while Texas was paced by eight points each from Roach and Hayes. TCU outrebounded the Longhorns 23-18 in the first half, including an 8-2 edge on the offensive glass, which led to 10 second-chance points.

TCU pushed its advantage to 12 points at 48-36 on an Alex Robinson 3-pointer with 14:50 to play. But the Longhorns kept chipping away at the margin, pulling to within 56-54 on a Roach basket from beyond the arc with 5:54 remaining, setting the table for the furious finish.

Both Texas and TCU participate in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Saturday with the Longhorns travelling to Georgia and the Horned Frogs hosting Florida.

