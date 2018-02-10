TCU breezes past in-state rival Texas

Vladimir Brodziansky poured in 25 points and Kouat Noi added 18 to lead TCU to an 87-71 win over Texas on Saturday afternoon in Big 12 play at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Brodziansky won the head-to-head battle in the paint against Texas forward Mohamed Bamba and was virtually unstoppable at times. Bamba led the Longhorns with 23 points but had just five rebounds and one blocked shot.

TCU led from the opening tip, scoring the game’s first five points on the way to a 48-37 lead at halftime. The Horned Frogs led by as many as 12 points in the half despite two occasions where Texas cut the lead to as few as three points.

Desmond Bane hit for 17 points for the Horned Frogs (17-8, 5-7) while Alex Robinson tallied 11 points and took a game-high eight rebounds for TCU, which avenged a 99-98 double overtime loss to Texas earlier this season in Austin.

The Horned Frogs outshot Texas 54.8 percent to 51.9 percent, outrebounded the Longhorns 34-25 and committed just five turnovers to 11 for Texas.

Eric Davis Jr. added 16 points for Texas via 6 for 8 shooting but he was the only other Longhorns player to score more than seven points. Texas (15-10, 5-7) in Big 12 play has lost two straight overall games and five consecutive league road contests.

Davis’ hot hand produced eight points in the first 10 minutes of the second half and kept the Longhorns within striking distance at 70-60.

Next up for TCU is a road game on Monday at No. 19 West Virginia while the Longhorns host Baylor, also on Monday.

--Field Level Media