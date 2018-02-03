No. 10 Texas Tech handles TCU, 83-71

Freshman guard Jarrett Culver scored 20 points and No. 10 Texas Tech put on a strong performance while defeating TCU 83-71 in Big 12 play on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Senior guard Keenan Evans added 17 points and six assists for the Red Raiders (19-4, 7-3), who won their fourth consecutive contest. Freshman guard Zhaire Smith added 12 points as Texas Tech moved into a share of first place with Kansas in the Big 12.

Senior forward Vladimir Brodziansky scored 18 points for the Horned Frogs (16-7, 4-6). Sophomore guard Desmond Bane added 13 points and senior guard Kenrich Williams recorded 12 points and 13 rebounds for TCU, which committed 17 turnovers.

The Red Raiders shot 50.9 percent from the field and made 10 of 22 3-point attempts. The Horned Frogs shot 50 percent from the field.

Culver made four 3-pointers in the first half and Texas Tech was 8-of-13 as a team and took advantage of 11 TCU turnovers en route to a 48-24 halftime lead.

The Red Raiders began their assault with an 18-0 surge in the first half.

Tommy Hamilton IV converted a four-point play -- he drained a 3-pointer and the ensuing free throw -- and Culver made consecutive 3-pointers during the spurt that gave Texas Tech a 27-9 edge with 11:01 left in the half.

The Red Raiders piled on more with 12 straight points later in the half. Culver knocked down another 3-pointer to increase the margin to 44-18 with 2:56 to play.

Smith slammed home a dunk 58 seconds into the second half to push the lead to 52-24.

TCU made a charge later in the half with a 15-3 run to move within 61-48 on Brodziansky’s inside hoop with 7:18 remaining.

The Horned Frogs moved within 11 before the Red Raiders regained their form with an 11-4 run. Smith capped it by slamming home an authoritative dunk it make it 74-56 with 3:19 left.

A layup by Evans increased Texas Tech’s advantage to 78-59 with 2:13 left.

