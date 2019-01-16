Bane scores 26 as TCU blasts West Virginia

Junior guard Desmond Bane scored a season-high 26 points to lead six TCU players in double figures as the Horned Frogs dominated West Virginia 98-67 on Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Bane hit 11 of 18 shots and pulled down eight rebounds for TCU, which led by 20 points at halftime and as many as 35 in the second half. Bane finished one point shy of his career-high total.

Guard Alex Robinson added 14 points and 10 assists for the Horned Frogs, who missed their final four shots in an effort to become the first team to reach triple-digit points against the Mountaineers since March 19, 2005.

TCU (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) shook off a two-game losing streak, having dropped out of the polls after losing on the road to Kansas and Oklahoma last week.

West Virginia (8-9, 0-5) is off to its worst start in conference play since going 0-6 in the Big East in the 2001-02 season, which was the last in Morgantown for coach Gale Catlett.

West Virginia junior guard James Bolden, coming off a career-high 31 points against Oklahoma State, picked up two fouls in the first two minutes of the game. He finished with a team-high 15 points before fouling out with 2:53 to go. Forward Wesley Harris scored 13 for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins has lamented his team’s turnover rate this season (15.4 per game), and the Mountaineers had four within the first four minutes Tuesday. That helped set the tone, as TCU took advantage of 12 first-half turnovers and led 48-28 at halftime.

TCU began the second half on a 17-6 run, fueled by Bane, who had seven points during that stretch, including a fastbreak dunk for a 65-34 lead with 15:12 to go.

TCU sophomore guard Owen Aschieris, who was put on scholarship on Monday, entered with 5:48 left. He missed two shots but hit all four of his free throw attempts, scoring his first career points.

The Mountaineers wound up with 17 turnovers. The Horned Frogs gave the ball away 13 times.

—Field Level Media