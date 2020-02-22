Samuel helps TCU dispatch No. 17 West Virginia in OT

Kevin Samuel scored 19 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the floor, with six of his points coming in overtime, as TCU outlasted visiting No. 17 West Virginia 67-60 on Saturday afternoon in Big 12 play at Fort Worth, Texas.

Feb 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard RJ Nembhard (22) is guarded by West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) during the first half of the game at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

RJ Nembhard added 16 points for the Horned Frogs (15-12, 6-8 Big 12). TCU won for just the second time in nine games.

Derek Culver paced the Mountaineers (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) with 18 points and 12 rebounds, his ninth double-double this year. Taz Sherman added 16 for West Virginia, which has lost four of its past five contests.

TCU led 53-50 after going in front early in the second half before back-to-back baskets by Derek Culver, the latter with 1:56 to play, gave the Mountaineers a 54-53 lead. The Horned Frogs responded with two free throws by Samuel with 1:25 left. Oscar Tshiebwe then hit one of two from the charity stripe for the Mountaineers with 1:03 left to tie the game at 55.

After two missed shots by the Horned Frogs, West Virginia had a chance for the win on regulation but Sherman missed a jumper with six seconds to play and the game continued into overtime.

Jaire Grayer nailed a 3-pointer on TCU’s first possession of overtime to give the Horned Frogs the lead before Culver answered with a putback to cut the advantage to 58-57. Samuel then rolled in a short jumper and Edric Dennis (one) and Samuel (two) made free throws to push TCU’s bulge to 63-57.

A 3-pointer by Sherman was countered by a layup with Samuel with 28 seconds left as TCU finished off the Mountaineers.

West Virginia was up 10 points with 3:30 to play in the first half before the Horned Frogs finished with a flurry, pulling to within 31-29 at the break on Samuel’s jumper with three seconds remaining.

Culver paced all players with 10 points and six rebounds over the first 20 minutes. Bane led the Horned Frogs with eight points.

