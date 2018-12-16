No. 11 Texas Tech crushes Abilene Christian behind Culver’s 30 points

Jarrett Culver put on a show for Texas Tech on Saturday, scoring a career-high 30 points in an 82-48 drubbing of Abilene Christian in the final game to be played at sold-out Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.

Matt Mooney added 14 as the 11th-ranked Red Raiders remained unbeaten. The last time Tech started a season with at least 10 consecutive wins was 1929-30.

The Red Raiders (10-0) called the venue home from 1956-99, and Saturday was the second throwback game in the building. It will close next summer after a rodeo event.

Culver added seven rebounds and four assists in one of the best games of his two-season career.

Jalone Friday scored 12 points for ACU before fouling out, and Jaren Lewis added nine. But the Wildcats (9-2) fell victim to the same stingy Texas Tech defense that has crippled every opponent this season.

The Raiders are ranked No. 1 in the country in field-goal defense and showed why, limiting ACU to 28.3 percent (15 of 53) overall and 19 percent in the second half (5 of 26). The Wildcats’ scoring output was 32 points below their season average.

As good as Tech’s defense was, though, its offensive efficiency was the story of the night.

With Culver leading the way, Texas Tech shot around 60 percent much of the night and grabbed control for good early in the second half by making eight of its first 11 shots. They finished at 55.6 percent (30 of 54).

Culver put on a show in the first half and was a big reason why Tech had a comfortable 41-26 lead. The sophomore guard dumped in 20 points, buoyed by four 3-point plays on drives to the basket, grabbed four rebounds, had three assists and didn’t turn the ball over.

ACU stayed close in the opening 12 minutes. When Trey Lenox made a 3-pointer at the 8:03 mark of the first half, the Wildcats were within 25-21.

As was the case all night, though, whenever the Wildcats made a lunge to get closer, Culver had an answer.

After Lenox’s 3, Culver scored five points and assisted on two other baskets in a 5-minute burst when Tech scored 11 unanswered points to grab a double-digit lead for the first time.

The Wildcats shot 37 percent (10 of 27) in the first half, with Friday (4 of 6) and Lenox (3 of 4) doing most of the damage, including hitting four of six 3-pointers.

