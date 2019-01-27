No. 14 Texas Tech finds 3-point range to trim Arkansas

EditorsNote: edits for clarity

Texas Tech dug deep to end its frustration Saturday night, holding off Arkansas 67-64 to clinch the SEC/Big 12 Challenge contest in Lubbock, Texas.

Davide Moretti scored 21 points, including a pair of free throws to slam the door, and Jarrett Culver came alive in the second half to score 15 as the 14th-ranked Red Raiders avoided a fourth consecutive loss.

Daniel Gafford led the Razorbacks with 16 points after missing most of the first half with a pair of fouls. Mason Jones and Jalen Harris added 11 points each.

Texas Tech had to hold on down the stretch after leading by double digits in the second half.

The Razorbacks (11-8) had cut their deficit to 65-62 and had the ball with under 30 seconds to go, but a turnover on a loose ball with eight seconds to go gave the Red Raiders the ball back, and Moretti iced the victory at the free-throw line — where he was 6-of-7.

Texas Tech rallied from a 33-30 halftime deficit by riding a burst of 3-pointers early in the second half. The Red Raiders cut down on their turnovers, and Culver found more offensive success after a quiet opening 20 minutes.

A flurry of lead changes early in the second half resulted in Arkansas grabbing a 40-39 lead on a 3-pointer by Jones. But Matt Mooney drained a 3-pointer on the opposite end to trigger a 13-2 run. Moretti hit a trey, and Culver connected on two 3-pointers during the run, which ended with Texas Tech on top 52-42.

The last make was the Raiders’ eighth in their first 11 field-goal tries after halftime, with just one turnover in the stretch.

Turnovers prevented the Red Raiders from pulling away in the first half. They gave the ball away 15 times, four each by Culver and Mooney, and Arkansas converted those mistakes into 17 points.

The Razorbacks led 33-30 at halftime after Harris swished a 33-foot runner right before time expired. That was Arkansas’ third 3-pointer of the half in 10 attempts.

With Culver held to three points on 1-of-4 shooting, Moretti scored 14 points in the opening period.

—Field Level Media