Holyfield helps No. 13 Texas Tech knock out Bethune-Cookman

T.J. Holyfield scored 20 points to lead No. 13 Texas Tech to a 79-44 victory over cold-shooting Bethune-Cookman in a non-conference game Saturday night in Lubbock, Texas.

Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats forward Cletrell Pope (10) grabs a rebound in front of Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Clarence Nadolny (2) i the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Raiders (2-0) won their 49th straight home game against non-conference opponents.

Holyfield was the only Texas Tech player in double figures until 10:38 remained in the game. That’s when Davide Moretti made a 3-pointer to give him 11 points and put Texas Tech ahead 55-31.

A graduate transfer from Stephen F. Austin, Holyfield made 8 of 11 shots and added six rebounds. Moretti finished with 13 points and five assists and Jahmi’us Ramsey had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Bethune-Cookman (1-1) was led by Malik Maitland’s 13 points. Isaiah Bailey added 11 points for the Wildcats, who shot 29.8 percent from the field, including 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

Texas Tech, which never trailed after scoring the first seven points of the game, outscored Bethune-Cookman 23-6 to close out the first half and pull away to a 40-19 lead.

The Red Raiders forced Bethune-Cookman into 12 turnovers in the first half that led to 13 points. The Wildcats finished with 21 turnovers, allowing Texas Tech to compile an 18-11 advantage in points off turnovers. The Red Raiders also won the rebounding battle 44-31.

Texas Tech’s starters took all but two of the team’s shots in the decisive first half. Holyfield, Edwards and Moretti combined to outscore Bethune-Cookman at halftime with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. The Wildcats as a team made 9 of 25 shots from the field in the first half, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range.

The Red Raiders started the second half slow, not making their first field goal until 15:55 remained in regulation on Terrence Shannon Jr.’s layup that gave Texas Tech a 44-27 lead.

The Red Raiders had more turnovers (six) than field goals made (one) in the second half before they went on a 14-1 run to turn the game into a 60-32 rout. Their second half totals were 13 field goals made and nine turnovers.

