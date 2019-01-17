Shayok, Iowa State upset No. 8 Texas Tech

Marial Shayok’s clutch free throws in the final seconds secured a 68-64 upset victory for Iowa State over No. 8 Texas Tech on Wednesday night in Lubbock, Texas.

Texas Tech (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) had its five-game winning streak end while taking its first conference defeat.

The Cyclones (13-4, 3-2) snapped a two-game losing streak despite getting just five points from Shayok in the second half and committing nine turnovers after halftime.

Shayok finished with 20 points on 6-of-14 field-goal shooting.

Michael Jacobson finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cyclones despite being saddled with foul trouble.

Jarrett Culver paced the Red Raiders with 20 points and 16 rebounds, but he shot just 7-for-21 from the floor, committed five turnovers and went 5-for-10 from the free-throw line.

Texas Tech shot just 6-for-15 from the foul line. The Cyclones made 13 of 19 free throws.

Texas Tech’s pressure defense chipped into Iowa State’s lead in the second half.

Twice the Cyclones opened up 10-point leads early in the second half, but both times Brandone Francis hit 3-pointers, his first points of the game, to cut the margin back to seven.

The Cyclones took a 41-33 lead into halftime on the strength of a 16-4 run to end the half.

The 41 points were the most allowed by Texas Tech all season, and it marked the fourth time in five Big 12 games that the Red Raiders trailed at the half.

Shayok paced Iowa State with 15 first-half points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 from the 3-point arc.

The Cyclones didn’t turn the ball over in the first half and shot 9-for-12 from the foul line.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders turned the ball over four times and shot just two free throws, making one.

Culver led Texas Tech with 10 points in the first half but shot just 4-for-10 from the floor. He pulled down eight rebounds in the half but also turned the ball over three times.

The Red Raiders hit the road for the next two games, the first coming Saturday at Baylor. Iowa State returns home to play host to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Red Raiders and Cyclones will meet again in the final game of the regular season in Ames on March 9.

