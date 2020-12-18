No. 5 Kansas holds off No. 14 Texas Tech in final seconds

Slideshow ( 44 images )

If this is how all the games between ranked Big 12 Conference teams are going to play out, fans of the league are in for a wild and bumpy ride.

Ochai Agbaji cut through the lane for a layup on an inbounds play to put 5th-ranked Kansas up by a point with 13 seconds left, and Jalen Wilson blocked Terrance Shannon’s shot on the other end of the floor right before time expired to lift the Jayhawks to a 58-57 victory against No. 14-ranked Texas Tech on Thursday in Lubbock.

Those two points were the last of Agbaji’s 23 points in a game during which the teams’ defenses controlled most of the action. Marcus Garrett added 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Kansas (7-1, 1-0 Big 12).

Mac McClung led the Red Raiders (6-2, 0-1) with 21 points, buoyed by a big first half. Shannon notched 20, including 13 in the second half, and buried four 3-pointers.

Texas Tech seemed to have control midway through the second half when Micah Peavy’s jump shot extended the lead to 46-39. But the Jayhawks responded with a 10-0 surge and regained the lead when Dajuan Harris knocked down a 3-pointer with 7:18 remaining. It was the last of Kansas’ four makes from outside the arc in the second half.

The rest of the game went back-and-forth, with both teams coming up big on both ends until the final seconds when the Jayhawks produced the game-winner and the Red Raiders couldn’t respond.

Kansas led 29-26 at halftime, sparked by Agbaji’s 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the floor. He also connected on 3 of 4 attempts from the free-throw line to help the Jayhawks go 9 of 10 from the stripe.

Texas Tech struggled to connect from the field in the opening 20 minutes, making only 9 of 28 (32.1 percent) attempts. McClung, who had been in a three-game shooting slump, kept the Red Raiders in range with 13 points but was the only Texas Tech player to make more than two field goals in the first half.

--Field Level Media