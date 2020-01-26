No. 15 Kentucky downs No. 18 Texas Tech in OT

EditorsNote: Shortens headline; removed extraneous “the” preceding “Texas Tech’s” in 1st graf; some minor changes throughout

Jan 25, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Chris Clarke (44) shoots between Kentucky Wildcats forward Nick Richards (4) and forward Nate Sestina (1) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Richards hit two free throws with 10.3 seconds remaining in overtime, and No. 15 Kentucky forced a turnover on Texas Tech’s last possession for a 76-74 victory Saturday night in a raucous atmosphere during the Big 12/SEC Challenge at Lubbock, Texas.

Richards led the Wildcats (15-4) with 25 points and 14 rebounds, making five free throws in overtime. Immanuel Quickley added 21 points for Kentucky in its third consecutive victory.

No. 18 Texas Tech (12-7) got 18 points from Kyler Edwards and 15 from Davide Moretti. The Red Raiders came back from a 10-point deficit in the second half to force overtime in one of the marquee matchups of the annual cross-conference challenge.

The Wildcats scored the first five points of overtime and took a 72-66 lead on Nate Sestina’s 3-pointer at the 3:19 mark. Terrence Shannon Jr. knocked down four free throws for Texas Tech to tie it at 72 with 1:13 left.

In regulation, a Richards 3-pointer with 6:18 to play gave Kentucky a 61-53 lead. But the Red Raiders rallied, and two Moretti free throws tied it at 63 with 2:40 remaining. Neither team scored for more than two minutes down the stretch, until Richards made a free throw for a 64-63 Wildcats lead with 28.7 seconds remaining.

Moretti tied it at 64 with 1 of 2 free throws with 18.4 seconds remaining, and the game went into overtime.

The first half ended with Quickley making a shot from just inside half court at the buzzer, giving Kentucky a 36-34 lead in a back-and-forth opening 20 minutes.

Kentucky shot 43.6 percent from the field in the game and 46.7 from 3-point range. Texas Tech shot 42.2 percent from the field and just 15.8 percent (3 of 19) from 3-point range.

The Wildcats won despite committing 20 turnovers to 13 for the Red Raiders. Kentucky improved to 275-7 when leading by 10 or more points in a game under head coach John Calipari.

—Field Level Media