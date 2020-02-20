Texas Tech keeps pace in Big 12 with win over Kansas State

EditorsNote: fixes to “Diarra” in last graf

Feb 19, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Chris Beard on the sidelines in the first half during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Davide Moretti scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half, leading Texas Tech to a 69-62 win over struggling Kansas State on Wednesday night in Lubbock, Texas.

Jahmi’us Ramsey added 17 points and Kyler Edwards 14 for Texas Tech (17-9, 8-5 Big 12), which has won four of five to stay in third place in the Big 12.

Xavier Sneed’s 15 points led Kansas State (9-17, 2-11), which lost its sixth straight game. Antonio Gordon had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The turning point in the game came with 9:53 to play and the Red Raiders ahead by just two. Kansas State’s Cartier Diarra stole the ball and went the other way uncontested for a dunk, but his windmill jam attempt missed off the back of the rim.

That kept the Wildcats from tying the game, and Moretti hit a 3-pointe at the other end seconds later for a five-point Texas Tech lead.

Kansas State never got closer, and Moretti’s trey with 1:37 to play made it 64-51 and put the game well out of reach for the Wildcats.

Moretti’s layup with 18:11 to play in the second half put Texas Tech up 37-29. The Wildcats scored the next seven points.

Texas Tech led 7-1 early before the Wildcats went on a 9-1 run, capped by a steal and transition two-handed dunk by Diarra with 13:15 to go in the first half.

Officials stopped the game at the 9:17 mark for a few minutes to change out a loose net at one of the baskets on the court, after Texas Tech had taken a 22-12 lead.

Edwards scored nine first-half points for the Red Raiders.

Diarra’s crossover and short jumper cut the Red Raiders’ lead to 28-23, and the Wildcats whittled an 11-point deficit to 30-27 entering halftime after Gordon’s reverse layup just before the first-half buzzer.

