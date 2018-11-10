Texas Tech rolls over Missisippi Valley St.

Texas Tech scored the first nine points of the game and never looked back as it rolled past visiting Mississippi Valley State, 84-52, Friday night in Lubbock, Texas.

Davide Moretti led a balanced scoring attack for the Red Raiders (2-0) with 17 points, and Jarrett Culver added 12. Deshawn Corprew came off the bench to chip in 11. Though Tech had just three players score in double figures, it supplemented that scoring with two players tallying nine points and three others tallying eight.

Jordan Evans led the Delta Devils (0-2) with 16 points, and Michael Green came off the bench to add 15 points.

Tech held a comfortable 43-20 lead at halftime. Valley tried to climb back into the game early in the third quarter, but the Raiders answered each challenge.

The Devils made a pair of 3-pointers to get the margin to fewer than 20 points at 45-26 and again at 47-28.

Matt Mooney’s 3-pointer pushed the score to 50-28, but Green’s basket helped Valley get within 53-33. Tech then scored six consecutive points to put the margin well above 20, and it continued to extend the margin the rest of the way.

The Raiders finished with a big advantage on the boards, out-rebounding the Devils, 49-25.

After Valley scored its first basket of the game, Tech scored the next six points to start to extend its lead by building a 15-2 margin.

Green made a 3-pointer and another jumper as the Devils started to get on track offensively, trimming the lead to 20-11.

The Raiders went on a 10-2 run to extend their lead to 30-13. They continued to expand the margin, and Moretti hit a 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 43-20 at halftime.

